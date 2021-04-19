🎾 No. 9 Kansas to Face No. 8 Kansas State in Big 12 Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The ninth-seeded Kansas women’s tennis team will take on eighth-seeded Kansas State in the opening day of the Big 12 Women’s Tennis Championship on Thursday, April 22 at 10 a.m. in Waco, Texas.

The Jayhawks finished the 2020-21 season with a 7-12 overall mark and are set to face a Wildcat team with seven wins and 11 losses. The two teams met twice during the regular season, splitting the series with one win each. Back on March 21, Kansas notched a 4-1 win over the visitors inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center. On April 3, Kansas State posted a redemptive but narrow victory of 4-3 in Manhattan.

There will be live stats and video stream for every match of the Big 12 Championship at Big12Sports.com.

Texas tallied their third-consecutive Big 12 tennis regular-season title and the 11th overall, after defeating TCU 7-0 on Sunday, April 18. The Longhorns are ranked nationally at No. 2 and are the current No. 1 seed in the tournament. This year’s Championship will be contested at Baylor University’s Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas from April 22 to April 25. Other seeds on the women’s side are as follows: No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Iowa State and No. 7 TCU.

2021 Big 12 Women’s Tennis Championship Schedule – Waco, Texas

Thursday, April 22

Match 1: No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 8 Kansas State – 10:00 a.m.

Friday, April 23

Match 4: No. 7 TCU vs. No. 2 Baylor – Noon

Match 5: No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech – Noon

Match 2: Match 1 winner vs. No. 1 Texas – 3:00 p.m.

Match 3: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 4 Oklahoma – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 24

Match 6: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner – Noon

Match 7: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner – Noon

Sunday, April 25

Match 8: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 winner – 1:00 p.m.

All Times Listed as Central