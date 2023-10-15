🏌️‍♂️ Paced by Broin, Jayhawks Tied for Eighth After Opening Round of Fallen Oak Collegiate

SAUCIER, Miss. – Senior Gunnar Broin fired a one-under round of 71 as the Kansas Men’s Golf team sits tied for eighth place after 18 holes of the Fallen Oak Collegiate at Fallen Oak Golf Club.

The Jayhawks posted a five-over 293 on Sunday, led by an under-par round from Broin. Broin picked up five birdies for the round, including an eagle on the par-five first hole to put the Minnesota native tied for 12th after 18 holes.

“We played really well for 15 holes,” said head coach Jamie Bermel. “Unfortunately, we played poorly on holes seven, eight and nine. We fought back the last nine holes and posted a decent score for the day.”

No. 10 Mississippi State leads the pack at 12-under, while No. 1 Auburn (-6) and No. 3 Ole Miss (E) round out the top three of the leaderboard.

Sophomore Will King carded five birdies and posted a one-over round of 73, sitting tied for 25th after the opening round. Senior Davis Cooper is tied for 32nd after a two-over round of 74. Cooper started the round with a triple bogey, then put together a solid round after going one-under on the remaining 17 holes.

“I thought Gunnar was solid all day and Will played pretty steady,” said Bermel. “Davis had a tough break on his first hole, but responded well and fought hard.”

Seniors William Duquette and Cecil Belisle both shot three-over with a pair of 75’s. Duquette carded four birdies for his round and Belisle picked up one, both sitting tied for 44th.

Freshman Max Jelinek, who is competing for Kansas as an individual, shot a six-over round of 78 and is tied for 61st.

Live scoring for the second round will be available on Golfstat. Fans can also follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Men’s Golf Twitter account.