🏌️‍♂️ Paced by Kluver, Jayhawks Finish 5th at Marquette Intercollegiate

HARTFORD, Wis. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team wrapped up play at the Marquette Intercollegiate on Tuesday, finishing in fifth place in the competitive 17-team field at Erin Hills Golf Course.

In tough conditions that included a weather delay, the Jayhawks shot 2-under on Tuesday to finish at -18 for the tournament. Texas A&M, at -35, won the tournament, followed by South Florida (-28) and Purdue (-28) tying for second and East Tennessee State (-19) in fourth.

The Jayhawks were led by sophomore Luke Kluver, who shot a final-round 70, to finish -8 for the tournament and tied for sixth place. The finish is Kluver’s sixth Top-10 finish of his career and marks the second time in his career that he shot under par in all three of rounds of a tournament.

Harry Hillier also had a strong showing at the team’s first tournament of the year, finishing tied for 12th at -5. Hillier had the low round of the day for the Jayhawks with a 69 and also was under par in each of his three rounds for the tournament.

“We played ok today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We had a two-hour rain delay and came back and played solid. We saw some good stuff this week and some things we need to get corrected. I thought Luke and Harry had solid weeks, but we need some help from the other three guys.”

Sophomore Davis Cooper finished tied for 22nd at -3 with three birdies on his card in the final round. Ben Sigel fired a final-round 72 and finished tied for 29th at -2. He had three birdies on his back nine. Callum Bruce finished +5 and tied for 59th.

After having back-to-back eagles in the second round, Kluver had a third eagle on Tuesday and set a new tournament record for eagles with three. Kluver dominated the par-fives for the week, finishing -9 on those holes, which was the second-best score in the field. A picture of consistency, Kluver has finished in the top 25 in seven of his last eight tournaments.

Hillier has finished in the top 20 in each of his last four tournaments, dating back to last season. Hillier had 41 pars in the tournament, which tied for the second-most in the field.

The Jayhawks will play next on Sept. 12 at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis.