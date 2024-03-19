⚽️ Pasar Signs Professional Contract with Budapest Honvéd FC

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas goalkeeper Melania Pasar has signed a contract to play professionally with Budapest Honvéd FC. Pasar is the 22nd player in program history to play soccer professionally.

Pasar started 38 games at Kansas in her five years with the program, including all 18 matches during the 2023 season. For her career, Pasar posted a 1.13 goals against average and a .777 save percentage. She logged over 3,300 minutes in goal in her career.

In 2023, Pasar received TopDrawerSoccer National Goalkeeper of the Week honors on Aug. 22 and was named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week on Aug. 23.

The Portoroz, Slovenia, native was a member of the 2019 Big 12 Championship team and received Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors for her final three years at KU. She was also selected to the College Sport Communicators Academic All-District Team in 2023.

Pasar’s career at Kansas concluded at the end of the 2023 season. She graduated in December 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.