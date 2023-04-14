👟 Pavlidis Sets School and National Record on Second Day of Kansas Relays

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Jayhawks competed on the second day of the 100th Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday at Rock Chalk Park. The Jayhawks strung together various first place finishes and personal best marks, one of which set a new school and national record.

Kansas had six athletes finish in first place and six athletes record personal bests.

In the men’s discus throw, sophomore Dimitrios Pavlidis threw a stellar personal best mark of 64.90m on his third attempt. Pavlidis’ previous personal best 59.73m, which he threw at Texas State back on March 30. Today’s 64.90m mark is not only the new school record, but also the new Greek national record, which is where Pavlidis reigns from. Pavlidis’ record tops the previous school record of 63.98m set by Mitchell Cooper in 2017.

Senior Patrick Larrison also had himself a day in the discus throw, taking second with a 59.92 new personal best mark, while freshman Joseph Kieny also unlocked a new personal best of 55.37m to secure fifth place overall in the event.

In the women’s high jump, senior Rylee Anderson secured her second victory in a row on a 1.83m clearance.

Both 4×800 squads from Kansas had great outings today as well. The men’s relay team of A.J. Green, Sawyer Schmidt, Tanner Talley and T.J. Robinson finished first overall with their 7:35 time. On the women’s side, Addie Coppinger, Avryl Johnson, Elle Williams and Samantha Whittlesey took second place overall with a time of 9:12.70.

The Jayhawks’ first women’s DMR team of this outdoor season secured a comfortable victory, running a quick 12:16.37.

Tori Thomas represented the female throws squad well today, winning the women’s shot put with her 15.10m throw.

Two Jayhawks advanced to the finals in the open 400m, with Grant Lockwood finishing second and running a new PR of 48.02, while Michael Joseph took eighth with his time of 49.12.

Kansas’ hurdlers had an impressive showing as well, with Cameron Wilmington and Jameir Colbert taking first and second in the 400m hurdles, respectively, to both advance to tomorrow’s finals. Anna Siemens (third) and Addison Brooks (fifth) also both moved through to the 400m hurdles on the women’s side.

Ashley Wallace and Kaycee McCoy also both moved onto the finals in the 110m hurdles, finishing third and seventh respectively.

In the women’s triple jump, Clare Fallon and Charli Foreman both hit new personal bests, while Saudia Heard secured second place overall in the event to be the Jayhawks’ highest finisher. Jaden Patterson was the lone men’s representative in the triple jump, taking third place overall.

Samantha Van Hoecke led the way for the women’s pole vault squad today, taking second place overall with a 4.17m jump. Gabby Hoke was close behind, clearing 4.2m and placing third in the event.

The Jayhawks will round out the Kansas Relays with a final day of competition tomorrow. The remainder of the meet will take place at both Rock Chalk Park and Anschutz Pavilion (see meet hub for updated locations and times).