📸 Pick Six - Sarah Peters

Everyone has photos that help you relive your fondest memories and evoke strong emotions. Collegiate athletes are no different. Every week a Jayhawk student-athlete will select six of his or her favorite photos from their time with their KU teammates, whether on the field or off, in a new feature called “Pick Six”. This week, Kansas soccer sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters has selected six of her favorites from the Jayhawks’ 2019 season, which included a Big 12 Tournament Championship and a run to the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 16. Peters, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, started in goal for all 25 of the Jayhawks’ matches, posting a program-record-tying 11 shutouts and a goals-against average of 0.75. She went on to be named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Big 12 Tournament and was also a member of the All-Tournament Team. She was also a two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

#1 – Front and Center

This image is one I would never have dreamt of — front and center in Allen Fieldhouse with a standing ovation from the people of Lawrence, Kansas. Every time I step out on the field with my girls, all I can think about is how blessed I am to have been given this opportunity. We step out of the field to play for each other, for this university, and for the people of this great community. We’d love to have you all at our games. Kansas Soccer is really on the come-up, trust me.

#2 – The Locals

This has to be the best snapshot of the “local” kids we had from last season. As a player from Kansas City, I have an amazing opportunity to showcase my soccer skills in front of people I may or may not even know. I really enjoy seeing all of the people come out to Rock Chalk Park to support our team. I love signing autographs and am always willing to take pictures with any of the fans! Another thing I love to do is be a camp leader in the camps that we host. I’d love to see kids of all ages show out!

#3 – Vibing

This photo was taken on TCU’s beautiful stadium in Fort Worth. We remember this game as a hot and rather upsetting event after tying 2-2 in double overtime, but it actually catapulted us into beating them in the Big 12 Tournament Championship match. Pictured are me, Kaela Hansen, and Mandi Duggan just vibing and dancing to “Hit The Quan” before our gameday eve practice. It’s funny because the other 20 players were all just watching us as they tanned in the sun all hunkered out. Kind of just goes to show how there are some of us who can’t sit still in either everyday life or in practice.

#4 – A Friendly Showdown

This picture represents the friendships that I’ve created through soccer stemming back from elementary school. Pictured are: Izzy Shackelford, Mia Bates, Taylor Gardner, Hannah Knipp, and me (We were missing one though, Kennady Orlick who plays at Missouri State). We have been through so much together and truly I would not trade them for the world. It is funny because I always mess with Taylor for playing at K-State, but we both just have fun when the rivalry match comes around. Even my team knows how much I can’t deal with it. This game was unforgettable. There was an insane amount of fans that showed up and I couldn’t believe how many people came for that amazing Sunflower Showdown…. especially all of the students.

#5 – Good Things Coming

This picture is one of my all-time favorites because it represents the end of uncertainty. Before this last season started, we all felt like we were venturing into the unknown with how the culture, chemistry, and talent of our team truly looked. After beating Nebraska 4-0 on opening night, this picture hints how we came to feel at the end of the 2019 season: pure joy and accomplishment. It was the beginning of a special year for Kansas soccer.

#6 – Family