👟 Records Fall at Season-Opening Bob Timmons Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A school record and facility record were broken at the season-opening Bob Timmons Challenge in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, as Alexandra Emilianov tied the school record in the shot put and Zach Bradford broke the facility record in the pole vault.

The Bob Timmons Challenge marked the start of the 2021-22 indoor season for the Jayhawks, as they kick off a 10 meet indoor season that begins with three straight home meets.

Emilianov tied a 13 year school record in the women’s shot put by throwing 16.80m (55-1.5 ft.) on her fifth attempt. Stephanie Horton was the previous sole record holer with her throw in 2008.

In the men’s pole vault, Bradford opened his season with a new facility record of 5.66m (18-10.75 ft.), breaking his own facility record of 5.66m (18-10.75 ft.) set in 2020.

Kansas accounted for 13 event victories on Saturday, nine of which came in the field events.

In the men’s weight throw, senior Nick McMillin registered a new personal best throw of 16.11m (52-10.25 ft.), which won him the event.

In addition to the records and event wins, 15 individuals made their Jayhawk debuts.

In the men’s long jump, freshman Jaden Patterson made a strong impression in his debut, reaching 7.21m (23-8 ft.) to win the event. Patterson, the Humble Texas native also placed fifth in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.38.

The Jayhawks will be back in action when the open up the New Year with the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular at Anschutz Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas on January 14, 2022.