🏌️ Round 1 of Big 12 Championship Cut Short Due to Storms

TRINITY, Texas – The opening round of the Big 12 Championship was cut short Monday due to heavy rain and lightning in the area near Whispering Pines Golf Club.

The tournament, originally set for 72 holes, has been shortened to 54 holes because of the inclement weather. Kansas, along with the other nine teams, will wrap up their first round beginning at 8 a.m., Tuesday with the second round scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The third and final round is set for Wednesday. Originally, teams were scheduled to play 36 holes Monday and 18 more each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Jayhawks managed to get six-to-nine holes completed before the inclement weather struck Monday. Kansas is currently +1, six strokes behind leader, Texas Tech.

Harry Hillier, coming off a win last time out at the Hawkeye Invitational, is leading the way for Kansas at -1, and is tied for third place. Hillier completed six holes with a pair of birdies and one bogey. Fellow senior Callum Bruce is tied for 18th at even par through seven holes, while Luke Kluver and Ben Sigel are both tied for 27th at +1. Sigel is through eight holes, while Kluver has played seven.

Sophomore Davis Cooper is +4 through nine holes.

Andy Lopez from Texas Tech and Gustav Frimodt from TCU are both tied for the lead at -2.

Live stats for the tournament will be available through Golfstat.

Round 2

Pairings for the second round of the first day will remain the same but will switch starting tees.

11:00 a.m. – 10th Tee – #1 Oklahoma, #2 Oklahoma State

11:22 a.m. – 1st Tee – #5 Kansas, #6 Baylor

11:45 a.m. – 10th Tee – #3 Texas, #4 Texas Tech

12:07 p.m. – 1st Tee – #7 TCU, #8 Kansas State

12:30 p.m. – 10th Tee – #9 West Virginia, #10 Iowa State