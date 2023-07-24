Rowing Adds Lauren Fee to Coaching Staff

Fee comes to Lawrence from the University of Portland, where she was the first assistant coach for the Pilots since January 2022. She is no stranger to Kansas, however, as she competed for the Jayhawks from 2017-21.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen and the Kansas Rowing staff are pleased to announce the addition of Lauren Fee, who has joined the program as an assistant coach.

"First, we want to thank Travis Goff and Maya Ozery for the opportunity to add to our staff. This addition will immediately have a positive impact on the current student-athletes in our program. We are excited to welcome Lauren Fee back to KU. In her time away from Lawrence, she has really grown into a more confident person and found her love for coaching and mentoring. Lauren is eager to learn, grow and help contribute to Kansas Rowing in her new role."

While at Portland, Fee was the lead assistant as the Pilots placed fourth at the WCC Rowing Championship. Portland set some of the fastest times in program history at the event had two student-athletes earn All-WCC honors in 2023. Prior to her start in coaching, Fee completed an internship in the high-performance department for USA Triathlon.

As a student-athlete, Fee was a four-year member of the Kansas Rowing program and three-time Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) National Scholar-Athlete. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2018 and the Outstanding Freshman on KU’s team, then proceeded to earn Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors in each of the next three seasons. Fee was also a member of the Jayhawks’ 1st Varsity 8 boat, which was named the Big 12 Co-Boat of the Week during her senior season.

A native of Rochester, Minnesota, Fee holds two degrees from the University of Kansas. She completed her undergraduate degree in Applied Behavioral Science and Psychology in 2020 before earning a master’s degree in Sport Management in 2021.