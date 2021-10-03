Open Search
Women's Rowing
🛶 Rowing Competes at Head of the Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Kansas Rowing went to Oklahoma City for their first competition of the fall season and competed at the Head of the Oklahoma regatta on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3.

The Jayhawks had four boats in the water on Saturday for the Women’s Collegiate 4+, with the team of Abby Benedict, Lily Thomas, Kacie Kinley and Julia Isbell placing seventh with a time of just over 16 minutes. Each of the other three teams finished in the top 20 and they were separated by less than a minute, with the team of Maggie Habben, Savannah Skack, Natalie Miller and Kai Alexander placing 12th in a time of 16:19.25. The Jayhawks then finished first and second in the Saturday night sprints, with the 4+ boat of Benedict, Thomas, Kinley and Isbell finishing in 1:51.03 to top the field, just ahead of Habben, Slack, Miller and Alexander, who finished second in 1:54.52.

Kansas had multiple boats in two different events on Sunday, starting with three duos competing in the Women’s Open 2- in the morning. Benedict and Thomas paced the Jayhawks with a fifth-place finish in a time of 17:09.06 and they were followed by Kinley/Isbell in 12th and Miller/Skack in 14th. The final event that Kansas had boats in was the Women’s Open 4+, which saw all four teams finish consecutively from third-through-sixth places as each boat had times within 61 seconds of each other.

The Jayhawks return to action on October 24th as they host the Jayhawk Jamboree in Lawrence.

