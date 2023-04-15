Rowing Completes Big 12 / Big 10 Double Dual in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Weather adjusted the schedule, but didn’t keep the Kansas Rowing team from hosting the Big Ten / Big 12 Double Dual, which was held on Saturday morning at Wyandotte County Lake.

Kansas competed against Iowa, Minnesota and Oklahoma on Saturday, with seven races held on the lake, including four with an eight-person boat and three with four-person boats. Kansas and Iowa were the lone schools to have a boat in all seven races.

The Jayhawks ended the day with one race victory, three second-place finishes, one boat in third and two that placed fourth.

Kansas was victorious in the fifth race of the day, which featured the 3 Varsity 8 squad of Rylee Crowell (coxswain), Mara Evans, Lindsey True, Taylor Lindberg, Jaydn Jay, Laine Draper, Emma Parsons, Emma Steiner and Riley Shoots. The team finished the 2k course in 7:12.1, edging Iowa by two seconds and the rest of the field by nine seconds or more.