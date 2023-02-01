👟 Rylee Anderson Earns Big 12 Athlete of the Week Honors

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field senior Rylee Anderson was named the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week, the Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday, after winning the high jump at the Jayhawk Invitational on Jan. 27.

The Athlete of the Week honor is Anderson’s second of her career, after being named Big 12 Athlete of the Week on Jan. 19, 2022.

Anderson won the women’s high jump with a jump of 1.84m (6-0.5 ft.), marking the third time this season she has cleared 6-feet mark. Anderson previously set the KU school record with a jump of 1.88m (6-2 ft.) at the Bob Timmons Challenge on Dec. 3, 2022.

Anderson’s school record jump of 1.88m (6-2 ft.) currently ranks second in the country and is the best in the Big 12 this season.

The Jayhawks will continue its indoor season this weekend between a pair of meets, including the Husker Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Feb. 3-4 and the Iowa State Classic on Feb. 4.