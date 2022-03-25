👟 School Record Falls at Texas Relays on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas – Kansas track & field was in action at a pair of meets, including the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, where a new school record was set in Austin, Texas on Friday.

Kansas’ Satanya Wright, Mariah Kuykendoll, Honour Finley and Avyrl Johnson were a part of the school record-breaking sprint medley relay, which finished in 3:50.98, breaking the previous record of 3:51.17 set at the 2018 Texas Relays.

In addition to the record-breaking performance, freshman Jaden Patterson put together a strong performance in the men’s triple jump, hitting a personal best 15.46m (50-8.75 ft.) in his outdoor triple jump debut. Patterson’s mark went on to place him second in the event.

The Jayhawks were also in action at the Oral Roberts Invitational in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the put together several strong performances.

Sophomore Lorielle Daniel won the women’s triple jump at the Oral Roberts Invitational by jumping 12.31m (40-04.75 ft.). Kansas junior Patrick Larrison also won the men’s shot put competition with a solid throw of 17.87m (58-07.50 ft.).

In the men’s and women’s high jump, freshmen Kennedy Doakes and Devin Loudermilk each set personal bests with Loudermilk clearing 2.07m (6-09.50 ft.) in the men’s high jump, winning the event. Doakes would also win the women’s high jump with a personal best jump of 1.77m (5-09.75 ft.).

The Jayhawks will be back in action at the Oral Roberts Invitational and Texas Relays on Saturday, concluding competition for the weekend.