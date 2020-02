PUERTO RICO – The second round of the TPC Dorado Beach Collegiate has been canceled due to rain. The tournament has been reduced to 36 holes with the final round set for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 a.m. CT. Kansas is currently in second place trailing only No. 21 Louisville by seven strokes. Junior Ben Sigel is tied for first at 7-under par 65 with Louisville’s John Murphy.

Live scoring and updates can be followed at Golfstat.com.