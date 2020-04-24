🎾 Senior Day: Maria Toran Ribes

Career Highlights : (2020) Record an 12-8 overall mark in singles, while going 8-3 in dual play at the No. 4, 5 and 6 positions… Went 11-7 overall in double play, and 4-4 in dual matchups…* (2019) Finished with a record of 18-5 at the No. 4, 5 and 6 positions… Posted an overall doubles record of 17-3 at the No. 3 doubles position… Clinched the semifinal and final matches of the Big 12 Tournament… (2018) Compiled a 21-16 overall singles record, including 14-8 in dual matches … Recorded an overall doubles record of 21-16, with 14-8 coming in dual matches … Clinched KU’s first NCAA Tournament win in 19 years with a victory on court four… (2017) Put together an overall record of 20-9 during her freshman campaign, including a 9-6 spring record at the No. 5 spot … Posted an overall doubles mark of 23-7, including going 13-2 in spring play at the No. 3 spot

Career Honors: 2019: Big 12 Tournament Most Valuable Player, All-Big 12 Singles Second Team, All-Big 12 Doubles Second Team, All-Big 12 Tournament No. 5 Singles Award… Awarded All-Big 12 Tournament No. 3 Doubles Team. 2018: Academic All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Doubles Second Team. 2017: Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

With the season cut short due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, seniors from across country were unable to have their last match on their home court. Kansas tennis celebrates Maria Toran Ribes, the lone senior, on social media as part of its 2020 Virtual Senior Day.

What’s after graduation?

After graduation, I plan to continue my academic career and apply for a masters program in Spain. While some things aren’t clear yet, I hope to continue my studies in business/marketing. Looking forward to working for a company in that field.

Best Moment?

Maria on winning the 2019 Big 12 Conference Title…

Well, you want to win a conference title for yourself, but at that moment, I also wanted to do it for our three seniors. In their four years, they kind of built the team to what is now. Seeing them after we won just meant everything.

Clinching the Big 12 title felt amazing and it will be a moment I am always gonna remember.

What’s some advice that you would like to share with the incoming freshmen?

The main thing I think is to trust the coaches. I know from experience that all they want is the best for us and the team as a whole. They have our backs! So trust in that.

Anyone you’d like to thank?

I’m very grateful for the opportunity to have played at Kansas. It’s has helped me grow as not only a tennis player but as a person. Through the ups and downs, I’d like to thank the coaches for not giving up on me. I’ll always be thankful for the shared moments with my teammates and coaches.