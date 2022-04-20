🎾 Five Named to Academic All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Five Kansas Tennis players have been named to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Tennis Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Julia Deming (Senior; Sports Management), Tiffany Lagarde (Senior; Business Analytics), Sonia Smagina (Senior; Liberal Arts & Sciences), and Carmen Roxana Manu (Junior; Psychology) were nominated to 2022 Academic All-Big 12 First team.

Malkia Ngounoue (Senior; Psychology and Sociology) was nominated to 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Second team.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better grade point average (GPA) while the second-team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshman and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.

A total of 44 student-athletes were recognized on the 2022 Academic All-Big Women’s Tennis Team, with 37 first team honorees and seven on the second team.