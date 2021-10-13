⚽ Severns Earns National Player of the Week Honor

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Following her Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week recognition on Tuesday, Kansas sophomore Brie Severns moved onto the national stage on Wednesday. The United Soccer Coaches announced that Severns was selected as National Player of the Week for Division I women’s soccer.

Severns was a key in helping the Jayhawks knock off No. 23 Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia. It was the first time in program history that Kansas has beaten two ranked opponents in a single week.

Severns ended the week with five points on two goals and one assist. Both goals by Severns were game-winners. She scored the golden goal in double overtime on Sunday against No. 9 West Virginia in the 110th minute, with only seven seconds remaining on the clock.

Since overtime was reduced to two 10-minute periods in 2002, Severns’ goal at the 109:53 mark matches the latest goal scored in overtime by Kansas (Parker Roberts on Oct. 9, 2015 vs. Baylor). Severns also added an assist on a goal in the 13th minute of the contest. Her three points in the match tied her season high.

On Thursday in a win over No. 23 Baylor, Severns impacted the game in the fifth minute of play by drawing a foul in the box. The foul led to a penalty kick for a teammate and an early Kansas lead. Severns had another opportunity shortly after, which she converted into a goal in the 12th minute by beating the defenders in a foot race and pushing it past the goalkeeper. Severns leads the team with five goals and 14 points on the season.

Severns is the second Jayhawks player in Kansas history to receive the accolade. Katie McClure was honored with the award on Aug. 27, 2019.

United Soccer Coaches Players of the Week are a weekly recognition of the on-field accomplishments of players competing at the intercollegiate level. United Soccer Coaches names one male and one female recipient at all three NCAA and Junior College divisions.