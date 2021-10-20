⚽ Sixteen Jayhawks Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas — The Kansas women’s soccer team had 16 student-athletes named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference office announced Wednesday. The 16 selections were the most in the Big 12. Fifteen Jayhawks received first team accolades and one was awarded second team honors.

The announcement marked the 13th time in the last 14 seasons KU has had eight or more selected to the conference’s all-academic teams, while it is the 16th-straight season KU has put at least six student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams.

The conference honored 132 soccer student-athletes for their academic achievement, with 28 of them receiving a 4.0 GPA. Kansas had four on their roster who received a perfect GPA. Senior Rylan Childers (elementary education), sophomore Kate Dreyer (exercise science), sophomore Shira Elinav (biology) and junior Ellie Prybylski (political science) each posted a 4.0 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.