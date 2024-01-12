⚽️ Soderling Joins Kansas Staff as Director of Soccer Operations

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Soccer Coach Nate Lie announced the addition of Shaun Soderling to his staff as the Director of Soccer Operations on Friday.

“I’m proud to announce Shaun Soderling as our Director of Operations,” Lie said. “Shaun attacks every day with energy and enthusiasm, and is very natural in building relationships and bringing joy to any environment. Shaun has a diverse set of experiences at different levels of the collegiate game. He has been a Director of Operations at the Division I level, as well as a Head Coach of both college and high school programs. Shaun is innovative and family-oriented, and I know he can’t wait to serve our student athletes and make an impact on Kansas Soccer.”

Soderling most recently served as the head coach of the women’s soccer program at NAIA Brescia University in Owensboro, Kentucky from 2020-23. Prior to Brescia, Soderling worked at Division II Alderson Broaddus University as the recruiting coordinator for the men’s team and a scout for the women’s team from 2014-20.

In addition to coaching, Soderling was the director of operations for the men’s soccer team at Evansville from Jan. 2013 to July 2014. He operated the team’s networking efforts, coordinated community service opportunities for elementary schools in the area, and assisted in the daily operation of team activities.

Before becoming a coach at the collegiate level, Soderling worked at three high schools, including Vincennes Lincoln High School (Ind.), Henderson County High School (Ky.) and North Knox High School (Ind.). In addition to coaching at the collegiate and high school levels, Soderling has 20 years of coaching at the club level that dates back to 2003. He most recently coached the NWSL’s Racing Louisville Academy.

A native of Boonville, Indiana, Soderling graduated from Vincennes University in 2004 with an AAS degree in broadcasting. He also has an Advanced National Diploma from United Soccer Coaches, along with an “E” and National “D” license from the United States Soccer Federation.

Soderling and his wife Kaycie have two children, Quinn and Duke.

Soderling rounds out Lie’s new staff after the hirings of Tyler Smaha and Tiffany Hansen as associate head coaches and Daniel Baker as an assistant coach on Jan. 5.