👟 Stanley Redwine Named Team USA Men's Head Track & Field Coach for 2024 Paris Olympics share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Track and Field Head Coach Stanley Redwine has been named the Head Coach of Team USA Men’s Track and Field for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was announced Tuesday.

Currently in his 24th season at Kansas, Redwine is one of the most decorated track and field coaches in the country. The longest-tenured coach in KU history, Redwine is a five-time Big 12 Champion as well as a five-time Big 12 Coach of the Year. He’s been recognized as a USTFCCCA Regional Coach of the Year on four different occasions, as well as the USTFCCCA Women’s Outdoor National Coach of the Year in 2013, after leading the Jayhawks to a National Championship. Redwine also has extensive experience on the national stage, previously serving as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2015 Pan-American Games, as well as earning a spot as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In 2022, he served as the Team USA Men’s Head Coach at the IAAF World Outdoor Championship, before his appointment as the Head Coach for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begin on July 26.

"I am honored for the opportunity and am excited that I get to be around the other coaches from other schools and just to help Team USA get better. Being around those athletes, there's not a lot that they really need from me, but I will get more out of it than they will. Just to serve them is a great opportunity." Head Coach Stanley Redwine

Redwine will be joined by former Kansas Relays Meet Director and KU Grad Tim Weaver, who was named Event Manager for Team USA.

"Tim is an amazing guy to me. My relationship with him goes back to me coaching him as an athlete at the University of Tulsa and then him coming here before me and helping recommend my name for the University of Kansas job. Our relationship has been strong, and he is an excellent guy. He will do an excellent job and has done an excellent job for Team USA." Head Coach Stanley Redwine

Between his years as a head coach at Kansas and Tulsa and as an assistant coach at Arkansas, Redwine is no stranger to success, both at the collegiate and national level. He has coached teams to 23 national titles, including the Kansas women winning the 2013 NCAA Outdoor Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, which marked the first women’s team title in KU history. He has coached 20 individual champions, 240 All-Americans and 12 Olympians during his illustrious career at Kansas. In his professional athletic career, Redwine qualified for five-consecutive U.S. Olympic Trials between 1980 and 1996, while also competing for Team USA at the World Championships in 1985, 1987, 1989, 1991 and 1993. Redwine was also a two-time U.S. 800-meter champion. Weaver previously served as the meet director of the Kansas Relays from 2000 to 2006 and has served on 22 International Staffs as a manager, coach and team leader, including as a manager for the Olympic Teams in 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11. The full schedule of events can be found here.

"The entire Kansas Athletics family is so incredibly proud of Stanley for this well-deserved honor. Stanley is an elite teacher, leader and communicator, and the success he has achieved throughout the entirety of his career reflects those traits. We have no doubt he will represent Kansas Athletics in the first-class manner he always does while he is leading Team USA in Paris. " Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff