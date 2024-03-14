📸 Tennis vs. Texas Tech

Logo
Open Store
Open Tickets
Open Calendar
Open/Close Mobile Menu
sports
Men's Sports
baseball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
basketball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Football
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Golf
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Women's Sports
Basketball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Golf
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Rowing
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Softball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Swim & Dive
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Tennis
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
News
icon-twitter
icon-facebook
icon-instagram
Tickets
Buy Tickets
Shop Tickets
Mobile Ticket Central
My Account
SeatGeek: Buy or Sell
Students
Ticket Office: 785-864-3141
Gameday
Facilities
Allen Fieldhouse
Anschutz Pavilion
Arrocha Ballpark
Hoglund Ballpark
Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena
Indoor Football Practice Facility
Jayhawk Tennis Center
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Rim Rock Farm
Robinson Natatorium
Rowing Boathouse
Soccer Complex
The Jayhawk Club
Track & Field Complex
Information
Accessible Jayhawk Fan Experience
Clear Bag Policy
Jayhawk Fan Code of Conduct
Parking Information
Tailgates on the Hill
Football Fan Guide
Men's Basketball Fan Guide
Volleyball Fan Guide
Women's Basketball Fan Guide
Fans
Ask Coach (Hawk Talk)
Booth Family Hall of Athletics
Composite Schedule
Email Updates
Jayhawks 360 Tour
Jayhawk Experience
Junior Jayhawks
Kansas Relays
News Archive
photo galleries
Salute to Service
Folds of Honor
SMS Terms and Conditions
Social Media Directory
Spirit Squads
Sport Posters
Traditions
Virtual Tours
Autograph Store
Rallyhouse Allen Fieldhouse
Watch & Listen
Audio (Live & On-Demand)
Jayhawker Podcast
Jayhawk Sports Network
Mobile App
Videos
Jayhawks on TV
WatchESPN
Athletics
Departments
Communications
Compliance
Jayhawk Sports Properties
k club
kansas team health
ku leads
NIL - Jayhawks Ascend
Strategic Plan
Student-Athlete support services
trademark licensing
Mental Health
More
Admissions
Big 12 - champions for life
Camps and Clinics
Directory
Inclusive Excellence
Donation requests
Employment Opportunities
financial information
future jayhawks
internal
Marching Jayhawks
open records request
SAAC
www.KU.edu
Kansas Athletics Development
Ad Astra Society
Williams Education Fund
Buy Tickets
Shop Gear
Search form
Open Search
Women's Tennis
Schedule
Roster
Stats
2023-24 Statistics (.pdf)
Archived Stats
News
Team Info
Coach Todd Chapman
Live Results
Live Video (Home)
Record Book
Facility Info
Jayhawks Tennis Center
Virtual Tours
share
Twitter
Facebook
Mail
Empty
March 14, 2024
📸 Tennis vs. Texas Tech
share
Twitter
Facebook
Mail
Empty
Powered by
Skip To Main Content