🏀 Thomas Has Career Night in Loss to TCU, 87-74

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Aniya Thomas had a career night scoring 28 points, but Kansas fell short to TCU, 87-74, Saturday evening in Allen Fieldhouse.

With the loss, the Jayhawks fall to 12-10 overall, and 1-10 in Big 12 play, while the Horned Frogs improve to 17-4 on the season and 8-2 in conference play.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

The Jayhawks started the game seemingly scoring at will, while also playing stout defense. Kansas scored 24 points in the first quarter, only three points shy for the most first-quarter points in a game this season. KU’s offensive explosion was thanks to its hot shooting from the three-point line, where the Jayhawks made six. Kansas closed the first quarter with an 11-2 run, which was sparked by a layup from junior Tina Stephens at the 3:28 mark. Thomas connected on a three-pointer with 1:36 left to give the Jayhawks the lead, 24-17, entering the second quarter.

STAT OF THE GAME

6 – Kansas kicked started the game, making six three-pointers in the first quarter alone. This marked the most three-pointers the Jayhawks have made in a single quarter this season, which helped KU to a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Kansas finished with nine made three-pointers in the game with four coming from Thomas to help her set her new career-high of 28 points.

NOTES

Thomas set a new career-high for points scored, putting up 28 points against the Horned Frogs.

Thomas tied her Big 12 high in assists with four and was only one shy of her career-high of five.

The Jayhawks were 6-of-11 (54.5%) from three-point range in the first quarter.

In the first quarter, the Jayhawks shot 60% on field goals and had eight assists as a team.

Kansas’ six threes in the first quarter marked the most threes in a single quarter this season.

Zakiyah Franklin scored 21 points, just four points shy of her career-high of 25.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks next stop will be in Lubbock, Texas, as they take on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders Wednesday, February 12th, at 7 p.m. CT.