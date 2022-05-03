🎾 Titova Selected For NCAA Singles Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Freshman Maria Titova, the 52nd-ranked player in the nation, has been selected to compete in the NCAA Singles Championships May 23rd-28th in Champaign, Illinois.

Titova is the third Kansas freshman ever to be selected for the NCAA Singles Championships, and the first since Kylie Hunt in 1996. Other than Titova and Hunt, the only other Jayhawk to qualify for the singles championship as a freshman was Evaline Hamers in 1989.

Titova played in the first slot in the Jayhawks singles lineup for most of the season and finished the year 21-8 in singles play, including 4-2 in Big 12 singles play. Titova’s dominance led to her Big 12 accolades, including All-Big 12 Singles First Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

Before turning her attention to the singles championship, Titova and the 25th-ranked Jayhawks will open play in the NCAA Team Tournament, which begins Friday at 12 p.m., CST against UCSB at Stanford, California. Should Titova and the Jayhawks top the Gauchos, they will face the winner of 15th-seeded Stanford and Southeast Missouri State.

The 64-individual singles bracket will be released later this month.