🏌️‍♂️ TOURNAMENT PREVIEW: at the TPC Dorado Beach Collegiate

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s golf team will get its season underway with the first tournament of the spring at the TPC Dorado Beach Collegiate at the TPC Dorado Beach-Sugarcane Course in Dorado, Puerto Rico. The first round will begin on Sunday, Feb. 23, and finish on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The field will feature 15 teams that include No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 21 Louisville, Army, Kentucky, Indiana, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Kansas State, VCU, Rutgers, Michigan State and host UNCG.

"We have a good golf course to play at TPC Dorado Beach. There will be a good field with Notre Dame and Louisville, two top-25 ranked teams, so our plate is full. We need to go down there, play well, and take care of business."

The Jayhawks will look to start the season strong after coming off a solid campaign in the fall. KU had three top-five finishes in the five tournaments it played in, including a second-place finish at the Big 12 Match Play Championships.

Live scoring can be followed on Golfstat.com.

JAYHAWKS’ LINEUP