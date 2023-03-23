👟 Kansas Heads to Pair of Meets to Open 2023 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field team will kick off the 2023 outdoor season this weekend as they travel to a pair of meets, including the Florida State Relays in Tallahassee, Florida and the Shocker Spring Invitational in Wichita, Kansas.

The FSU Relays will run March 23-24, while Wichita State’s meet is set for March 24-25, with most of Kansas’ entries competing in the latter.

Florida State Relays

Schedule

Shocker Spring Invitational

Schedule | Live Results

Kansas’ presence at the Florida State Relays will be from members of the throws squad, with five men and three women competing in various throwing events at the meet. Among them will be Indoor Second Team All-American Patrick Larrison, who wrapped up his senior indoor season by placing ninth in the men’s shot put at the 2023 NCAA Indoor National Championships. The senior reached a new personal best at the prestigious meet, hitting a 19.90m mark in the event.

In contrast, 48 different Jayhawks will be competing across various events at the Shocker Spring Invitational at Wichita State. Multiple Jayhawk event groups will be represented at this meet, and action can be caught on both Friday and Saturday via the live results link above.

The Jayhawks are coming off a successful indoor season, most recently wrapping up at the NCAA Indoor National Championships, where all six athletes that competed returned to Lawrence with All-American honors. Rylee Anderson, Devin Loudermilk, Clayton Simms and Michael Joseph were all named First Team All-America in their respective events, while Larrison and Jaden Patterson garnered Second Team All-America honors.

This indoor season was one that saw many individual and team accomplishments in general, including the shattering of various school records. Among the records to fall were in women’s high jump (Rylee Anderson), women’s 60-meter hurdles (Gabrielle Gibson) and the men’s heptathlon (Alexander Jung).

Following this weekend’s meets, Kansas will compete at Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, which will start on March 29 and run through April 1. There will also be athletes in different event groups heading to both the Stanford Invitational and the Mike Fanelli Classic that same weekend, which will both be located in California.