👟Track and Field Mourns Passing of Former Head Coach Gary Schwartz
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas Track and Field member and head coach Gary Schwartz passed away on Monday, April 3 in Springdale, Arkansas. He was 79 years old.
"Our condolences go to the Schwartz family. Coach was a true Jayhawk, serving terms as an athlete and later as a coach. He instilled commitment and accountability in all the teams that he coached. He served as the president of the Coaches Association. He was a great leader and friend and served the University of Kansas in a multitude of ways. "Head Coach Stanley Redwine
Schwartz was a member of the Kansas track and field from 1962-1966, helping Kansas to three Big Eight titles and winning a conference championship in the discus throw as a junior. The team captain went on to graduate in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in education.