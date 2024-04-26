👟 Track and Field Set to Host Rock Chalk Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Track and Field team will be hosting the Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday, April 27 out at Rock Chalk Park.

This will be the Jayhawks’ second-consecutive home meet after coming off the 101st Kansas Relays the weekend prior.

33 men and 40 women will be wearing the crimson and blue this weekend, as well as 25 seniors who will be competing at Rock Chalk Park for one final time in their collegiate career.

Although the Rock Chalk Classic will be a significantly smaller meet, teams like Oklahoma, Emporia State, UKMC, William Jewell, Doane, Coffeyville and Lincoln will all have athletes competing. There will also be a number of unattached individuals hitting the track.

Due to inclement weather on the horizon, however, the schedule has seen numerous changes thus far, including one in which the field events are now all on a rolling schedule starting at 9:30 a.m.

Running events will get underway at 11 a.m. in an attempt to beat the storms slated for later in the afternoon.

For the full, updated schedule, fans can click on this link. Kansas track and field social media platforms will also provide any necessary weather updates as well as in-meet content.