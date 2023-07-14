Ustiuzhanina Earns All-America Recognition

Ustiuzhanina becomes the first Jayhawk to earn All-America honors under head coach Carrie Cook-Callen and she is believed to be the first All-American in program history.

"We’re thrilled to see a Kansas rower land amongst this talented field of athletes. Katia wears the crimson and blue well, and we can’t wait to see what she does as her time as a Jayhawk continues."

A native from Kyiv, Ukraine, Ustiuzhanina represented the Jayhawks as an All-Big 12 honoree after she competed with the team’s 1st Varsity 8 boat during the spring season. Ustiuzhanina was previously named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned the team’s Oarswoman of the Year award.

Each year, coaches of the CRCA recognize outstanding student-athletes from each division. To be eligible for the CRCA All-America team, student-athletes must have rowed in 75 percent of the season’s races in a varsity boat and be nominated by a head coach in good standings with the CRCA.