Ustiuzhanina Earns All-America Recognition
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) has announced its 2023 POCOCK All-American teams, which includes Kansas redshirt freshman Katia Ustiuzhanina who earned All-America Honorable Mention.
Ustiuzhanina becomes the first Jayhawk to earn All-America honors under head coach Carrie Cook-Callen and she is believed to be the first All-American in program history.
"We’re thrilled to see a Kansas rower land amongst this talented field of athletes. Katia wears the crimson and blue well, and we can’t wait to see what she does as her time as a Jayhawk continues."Kansas Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
A native from Kyiv, Ukraine, Ustiuzhanina represented the Jayhawks as an All-Big 12 honoree after she competed with the team’s 1st Varsity 8 boat during the spring season. Ustiuzhanina was previously named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and earned the team’s Oarswoman of the Year award.
Each year, coaches of the CRCA recognize outstanding student-athletes from each division. To be eligible for the CRCA All-America team, student-athletes must have rowed in 75 percent of the season’s races in a varsity boat and be nominated by a head coach in good standings with the CRCA.
"I am excited to be awarded this honor. Rowing is a huge part of my life and my family history. I am proud of this accomplishment and what it means to my legacy. I am also very grateful to my coaches and Kansas for the opportunity to represent the Jayhawks."Katia Ustiuzhanina