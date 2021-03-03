🏀 Visiting Kansas Falls to Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Kansas women’s basketball team 83-53 Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.

Holly Kersgieter picked up her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes for the Jayhawks. The sophomore from Sand Springs, Oklahoma has now scored in double figures in all but one game this season. Aniya Thomas and Ioanna Chatzileonti each added nine points apiece in the setback for Kansas.

The first quarter was back-and-forth with the largest lead going to Kansas (7-16, 3-14 Big 12) with a five-point margin. Thomas started the game on fire for the Jayhawks, scoring the first eight points of the game for the visitors.

Coming off a season-high 19 points last time out against West Virginia, Thomas hit a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws to give Kansas an 8-3 lead just more than three minutes into the game. Iowa State responded with a 9-0 run to take a 12-8 lead, but buckets by Brooklyn Mitchell and Kersgieter tied it at 12 with 1:44 to play in the first.

The two teams traded buckets before Iowa State’s Kristin Scott hit a 3-pointer to give Iowa State a 17-14 lead after the opening quarter.

It stayed close the first three-plus minutes of the second quarter with Iowa State taking a 22-21 lead with 6:44 left in the first half. Kansas then got back-to-back baskets from Ioanna Chatzileonti and Kersgieter, giving Kansas a three-point lead midway through the second quarter.

The home squad rattled off a 16-2 run, however, over the final five minutes of the first half to take a 38-27 lead at half.

Iowa State (16-9, 12-6) extended its lead to 19 after the third quarter and continued to build it in the fourth to close out the game.

Zakiyah Franklin finished with a team-high five assists, while Chatzileonti had four blocks to go with her nine points.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will close out the regular season Saturday at home versus No. 6 Baylor. Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m.