🏈 Jayhawks in the NFL: Week 3
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Week three of the NFL picks back up on Sunday, when five Jayhawks will take the field with their respective NFL teams.
Among the Jayhawks taking the field on Sunday at Hakeem Adeniji (Cincinatti Bengals), Steven Sims Jr., (Washington Football Team), Chris Harris Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers), Bradley McDougald (New York Jets) and Dorance Armstrong Jr., (Dallas Cowboys).
Player Team Opponent
Hakeem Adeniji Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles
Steven Sims Jr. Washington Football Team Cleveland Browns
Chris Harris Jr. Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers
Bradley McDougald New York Jets Indianapolis Colts
Dorance Armstrong Jr. Dallas Cowboys Seattle Cowboys