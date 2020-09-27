Open Search
Football

🏈 Jayhawks in the NFL: Week 3

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Week three of the NFL picks back up on Sunday, when five Jayhawks will take the field with their respective NFL teams.

Among the Jayhawks taking the field on Sunday at Hakeem Adeniji (Cincinatti Bengals), Steven Sims Jr., (Washington Football Team), Chris Harris Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers), Bradley McDougald (New York Jets) and Dorance Armstrong Jr., (Dallas Cowboys).

 

Player                                    Team                                                                Opponent

Hakeem Adeniji                    Cincinnati Bengals                                  Philadelphia Eagles

Steven Sims Jr.                    Washington Football Team                    Cleveland Browns

Chris Harris Jr.                    Los Angeles Chargers                            Carolina Panthers

Bradley McDougald            New York Jets                                         Indianapolis Colts

Dorance Armstrong Jr.     Dallas Cowboys                                       Seattle Cowboys

