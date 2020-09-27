🏈 Jayhawks in the NFL: Week 3

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Week three of the NFL picks back up on Sunday, when five Jayhawks will take the field with their respective NFL teams.

Among the Jayhawks taking the field on Sunday at Hakeem Adeniji (Cincinatti Bengals), Steven Sims Jr., (Washington Football Team), Chris Harris Jr. (Los Angeles Chargers), Bradley McDougald (New York Jets) and Dorance Armstrong Jr., (Dallas Cowboys).

Player Team Opponent

Hakeem Adeniji Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles

Steven Sims Jr. Washington Football Team Cleveland Browns

Chris Harris Jr. Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers

Bradley McDougald New York Jets Indianapolis Colts

Dorance Armstrong Jr. Dallas Cowboys Seattle Cowboys