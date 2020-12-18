🏈 10 Takeaways from the #Run21 Class

share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Wednesday marked the new era of Kansas football, as the Jayhawks introduced the 2021 signing class of the early signing period, welcoming 20 new members of the KU family. Take a look as we breakdown some of the top takeaways from the #Run21 class. Full #Run21 Class | PDF | Signing Day Show | Signing Day Press Conference

1. Jayhawks Sign 20 Incoming Freshmen Much like the 2020 signing class, Kansas’ #Run21 class is comprised of all incoming freshmen, showing the commitment to bringing in and developing talented football players. A season ago, 21 true scholarship freshmen played in at least one game with 11 true freshmen making at least one start on the season. Coach Les Miles and his staff have made a focus on recruiting high school talent and look forward to developing them to make an impact. Meet the newest group of Jayhawks by clicking below.

2. Les Miles’ Third Signing Class The 2021 class will be head coach Les Miles’ third recruiting class at KU, joining forces with the 2019 and 2020 classes Miles and his staff introduced in years past. In his first signing class in 2018, Miles signed 18 players, and 16 of them have already played in a game for Kansas. This past season, 21 true scholarship freshmen played in at least one game with 11 true freshmen making at least one start on the season. “Here’s what we did. We went out to get guys that were winners. Guys that have played and competed and understood what it was like to win. To help us change the culture here.” Through Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period, Miles has brought in 65 student-athletes, with only six of those coming in as transfers, while the rest came in as true freshmen.

3. Jayhawks Ink Top Recruit in Kansas The No. 1 recruit in the state of Kansas, according to 247sports.com, is staying home in Lawrence. Devin Neal, a product of Lawrence high school in Lawrence, Kansas, was one of the Jayhawks’ 18 recruits on signing day and was a big land for the Jayhawks. Neal was rated as a four-star running back out of Lawrence high and signed to the Jayhawks to play both football and baseball. Neal rushed for over 1,300 yards and added 20 touchdowns in his senior season for the Lions. Miles talked about the importance of signing Neal and what he means to the 2021 class. “It was important (to sign him) from the start. We created a great relationship (with) him and his family. And we’re thrilled. We think he’s just what we need.” Neal will join Trevor Kardell as student-athletes to play both football and baseball. In his signing day press conference on Wednesday, Miles was asked about what it is like to have an athlete play both sports. “If we could get baseball guys like that, with Devin, I may walk him down there and carry his bag. Because I’m an old catcher and would enjoy watching him play.”

4. KU Attracts Talent from Across the U.S. The 2021 recruiting class is represented by nine different states including six from Texas, five from Georgia, two from Arkansas and Alabama, and one from Florida, Kansas, Indiana, California and South Carolina. Compared to last year’s roster, the Jayhawks welcome their first players from Arkansas and Indiana, while Kansas remains the most represented state on the KU roster. Of the 20 signees, the Jayhawks brought in four safeties, three offensive linemen, three wide receivers, two defensive linemen, two cornerbacks, two outside linebackers, one inside linebacker, one running back, one quarterback and one tight end.

5. Early Enrollees The opportunity for players to come to campus and enroll early has been beneficial for Jayhawks in the past and Miles and staff are excited to welcome six members of the 2021 signing class as early enrollees. These Jayhawks will begin attending classes in the spring, while becoming acclimated with the college atmosphere: DB OJ Burroughs

QB Ben Easters

S Jayson Gilliom

OL De’Kedrick Sterns

DB DeVonte Wilson

OL Larson Workman

6. Addressing Needs With such a young roster, the Jayhawks looked to fill some positional needs with the 2021 recruiting class. The Jayhawks brought in a mix of players on both offense and defense. Hear from Miles on how he addressed those needs …

7. The Jayhawks are Pumped It’s always exciting when you get to add some new members to your team. Several current Jayhawks took to social media to welcome their newest teammates. Early Welcome to the #run21 class lets get to work ‼️🦅🖤 — Kennylogan1️⃣🎋 (@Kennylogan23) December 16, 2020 The ‘20 class we just got plus this class of 21?👀 just wait on it⏰#RockChalk — The Tristan Golightly🥀 (@_tg8_) December 16, 2020

8. Miles Continues to Bring in Prized Recruits In just three classes Miles and his staff have already signed four of the all-time top 10 ranked recruits in Kansas history, per 247 Sports’ rankings. The 2021 class figures to be a continuation of the talent Miles has collected each of the first two years, with KU bringing in two of the top-10 ranked signees, while bringing in one in each of the last two years prior.

9. Jayhawks Bring the Beat with the #Run21 Theme If you missed the show on social media yesterday, you can still go back and catch it. The Jayhawks unveiled personalized raps as part of the #Run21 theme to unveil each of their 2021 signees on Wednesday. Not only were the raps personalized, the lyrics were written by the signees themselves. Take a listen … Check out the rest by following @KU_Football on social media