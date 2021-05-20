🥎 14 Jayhawks Named to the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Softball Team

IRVING, Texas – Kansas has placed 14 student-athletes on the 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Softball Team as announced by the conference Thursday. A total of 13 Jayhawks were named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, including two players – Hailey Reed and Tarin Travieso – who posted a perfect 4.0 GPA. This is the most student-athletes Kansas softball has placed on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams since the award began in 1996.

KU placed 13 student-athletes on the first team with Shelby Gayre (Exercise Science), Tatum Goff (Community Health), Haleigh Harper (Biology), Madison Hirsch (Mechanical Engineering), Lexy Mills (Business Accounting), Macy Omli (Business Accounting), Sydnee Ramsey (Liberal Arts & Sciences), Reed (Business Administration), Peyton Renzi (Community Health), Jordan Richards (Business Administration), Miranda Rodriguez (Sport Management), Travieso (Exercise Science) and Morgyn Wynne (Journalism) all earning the honor. Hannah Todd (Liberal Arts & Sciences) garnered second team recognition. Gayre and Travieso were named to the team for the third time in their careers and Omli, Rodriguez and Wynne earned the honor for the second time.

A total of 91 student-athletes were recognized for their academic achievements, with Kansas earning the second-highest number of student-athletes recognized trailed only Oklahoma State (15).

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshman and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.