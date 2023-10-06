$15 Million Gift From Anonymous Donor Family Fuels Support for Gateway District

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas is honored to announce a generous gift of $15 million from an anonymous family, further advancing the transformational Gateway District and reimagined David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The family has a history of support for Kansas Athletics, and this substantial commitment to the Gateway District reflects their enduring dedication to the university’s growth. This contribution reinforces the university’s commitment to enhancing its football facilities, while simultaneously driving economic development to Lawrence, the state of Kansas and beyond.

“We are profoundly grateful for the exceptional generosity of this anonymous donor and their family. This significant gift underscores their belief in the transformative potential of the Gateway Project,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff “Their commitment to higher education and their longstanding support for Kansas Athletics truly embodies the Jayhawk spirit.”

First announced last October by Chancellor Girod and Goff, the Gateway District will forever alter David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the intersection of 11th and Mississippi streets. The re-imagined football stadium will be part of a state-of-the-art conference center and additional mixed-use development complex. Construction on the project will begin shortly after the 2023 football season.

