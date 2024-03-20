🏈 16 Jayhawks to Represent at First-Ever Big 12 Pro Days in Frisco

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football will be represented by 16 Jayhawks at Big 12 Pro Day on March 28-30 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, in the first-ever conference-wide pro day. The event will showcase Big 12 football talent at a world-class facility, providing maximum exposure for Big 12 student-athletes as they prepare for their professional careers.

Among the Jayhawks attending the Big 12 Pro Day are Jason Bean, Austin Booker, Mason Fairchild, Kalon Gervin, Hayden Hatcher, Patrick Joyner Jr., Seth Keller, Kwinton Lassiter, Kenny Logan Jr., Dylan McDuffie, Rich Miller, Mike Novitsky, Devin Phillips, Dominick Puni, Andrew Russell and Craig Young.

NFL Network will bring its talent and production capabilities onsite to capture drill performances and workouts as well as provide expert commentary and analysis around the event, packaged into nightly coverage of the event on NFL Network. The Big 12 Pro Day coverage will be featured within additional NFL Network programming and promoted across NFL digital and social channels.

Kansas’ 16 representatives are among 137 total athletes participating in the Pro Day, which features on-field drills on Thursday, March 28 and Saturday, March 30. Players will be split into position groups with quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, running backs and defensive backs participating in on-field drills on March 28, followed by specialists, offensive linemen, defensive linemen and linebackers beginning on March 30.

Off the field, the Big 12 Pro Day will offer a job fair and non-football career networking opportunities for Big 12 student-athletes. Additionally, Big 12 football student-athletes will have the opportunity to network and meet with individuals from the Big 12 Business Advisory Board, who will lend guidance on several topics, including professional development and career growth.

While the Big 12 Pro Day on-field workouts will be closed to the public, the Conference will be hosting a Big 12 Fan Fest outside of the event, complete with special VIP appearances, fan engagement experiences, screens broadcasting NFL Network’s coverage of the Pro Day and more.