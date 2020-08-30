🏈 KU Football Position Breakdown | Outside Linebackers

LAWRENCE, Kansas – As Kansas football continues to prepare for the 2020 season opener against Coastal Carolina Sept. 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, KUAthletics.com will provide position breakdown coverage during preseason camp. Today’s position group is the outside linebackers, featuring five Jayhawks.

Watch Camping with the Jayhawks | Episode 2

Steven Parker | 6-4 | 225 lbs | R-Freshman | Dallas, Texas

Parker, a redshirt-freshman from Dallas, Texas, appeared in four games last season and made his debut for the Jayhawks at Boston College. He entered the program with a four-star rating by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com, and was named Texas 6-5A Player of the Year and District 5-A Defensive Player of the Year his senior season.

Kyron Johnson | 6-1 | 230 lbs | Senior | Arlington, Texas

Johnson, a senior from Arlington, Texas, started in all 12 games last season, while recording 55 total tackles (36 solo). He also finished with 5.5 tackles for loss for 22 yards with one sack for 13 yards. Against West Virginia last season, Johnson was one of three players to record nine total tackles.

Alonso Person | 6-3 | 200 lbs | Freshman | Harbor City, California

Person, a freshman from Harbor City, California, enters the program as a three-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.com. Person recorded 27 solo tackles and 44 total tackles his senior season, while earning one sack and two interceptions.

Dylan Downing | 6-1 | 230 lbs | R-Freshman | Kansas City, Kansas

Downing, a redshirt-freshman from Kansas City, Kansas, redshirted the 2019 campaign for the Jayhawks. He helped lead his high school to four-straight Kansas state championships, and started in all four years. During Downing’s senior season, he recorded 131 total tackles.

Hayden Hatcher | 6-2 | 218 lbs | Junior | Council Bluffs, Iowa

Hatcher, a junior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, appeared in six games during his sophomore season for the Jayhawks.