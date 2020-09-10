🏈 KU Football Position Breakdown | Wide Receivers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – As the Kansas football team continues to prepare for the 2020 season opener against Coastal Carolina Sept. 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, KUAthletics.com will provide position breakdown coverage during preseason camp. Today’s position group is the wide receivers, featuring 17 Jayhawks.

Watch Camping with the Jayhawks | Episode 5

Lawrence Arnold |6-3 |185 lbs | Freshman |DeSoto, Texas

Arnold entered the program as a three-star recruit and recorded 53 receptions with 877 receiving yards with 15 receiving touchdowns his senior season of high school.

Andrew Parchment | 6-2 | 186 lbs |Senior | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Parchment enters his senior season as a Preseason All-Big 12 First Team selection and a Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List honoree. Parchment finished last season with a team-high 831 receiving yards and 65 receptions, while finishing second on the team with seven receiving touchdowns.

Stephon Robinson Jr. | 5-10 |180 lbs | Senior |Los Angeles, California

Robinson named to the Hornung Award Preseason Watch List and Preseason All-Big 12 Third Team by Athlon. Robinson led Kansas in receiving touchdowns (8) from last season, while recording 45 receptions for 727 yards.

Kwamie Lassiter II | 6-0 |175 lbs | Senior | Chandler, Arizona

Lassiter II recorded 34 receptions last season for 352 yards and one touchdown. Lassiter II also returned four punts and tied for a single-game high eight receptions against Texas Tech in 2019.

Tristan Golightly | 6-4 |200 lbs | Freshman | Mesquite, Texas

Golightly entered the program as a three-star recruit and recorded 43 receptions with 667 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a senior in high school. Golightly finished with 1,160 career receiving, averaging 17.1 yards per catch in his high school career.

Ezra Naylor II | 6-4 | 210 lbs | Senior | Atlanta, Georgia

Naylor II, a transfer from Iowa Central Community College, joined the program in 2018. Naylor II caught 19 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown at Iowa Central CC.

Takulve Williams | 6-0 | 200 lbs | Junior | New Orleans, Louisiana

Williams recorded four receptions last season for 24 yards, while playing in 10 games. Williams played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman in 2018.

Jordan Brown |5-11 | 180 lbs | Freshman | Grand Prairie, Texas

Brown played high school football with current KU teammate Lawrence Arnold and helped lead his high school to the Texas 6A State Championship in 2016.

Steven McBride |6-0 | 160 lbs | Freshman | New Orleans, Louisiana

McBride entered the program as a three-star prospect and tallied 46 catches for 984 yards with 12 touchdowns his senior year of high school. McBride also lettered in basketball and track & field, where he was a Louisiana state qualifier in the long jump.

Malik Johnson | 5-9 | 180 lbs | Freshman | The Woodlands, Texas

Johnson entered the program as a three-star prospect and played two varsity seasons at The Woodlands High School in Texas. Johnson recorded 418 total yards as a junior.

Kyler Pearson | 5-8 | 170 lbs | Freshman | Tulsa, Oklahoma

Pearson entered the program as a three-star prospect and helped lead his high school to the Oklahoma 6A-I state semifinals as a junior. Pearson hauled in 57 receptions for 551 yards with 10 touchdowns as a junior.

Lawrence Shadd III | 6-1 | 195 lbs | RS-Freshman | Atlanta, Georgia

Shadd III enters the 2020 season as a redshirt-freshman after taking a redshirt last season.

Luke Grimm | 6-0 | 170 lbs | Freshman | Raymore, Missouri

Grimm enters the program as a three-star prospect and was chosen as a finalist for the Thomas A. Simone Award and Otis Taylor Award. Grimm played in 33 games for his high school, recording 2,443 receiving yards and 559 career rushing yards.

Kameron McQueen | 6-0 | 195 lbs | Senior | Tulsa, Oklahoma

McQueen appeared in seven games last season, and has made 15 game appearances in his career.

Quentin Skinner | 6-4 | 165 lbs | Freshman | Claremore, Oklahoma

Skinner amassed 59 catches for 759 receiving yards with nine receiving touchdowns as a senior at Claremore High School during the 2019 season.

Hunter Kaufman | 5-11 | 187 lbs | Junior | Pratt, Kansas

Kaufman appeared in 10 games last season, making two total tackles on special teams.

Jamahl Horne | 5-10 | 180 lbs | Sophomore | Miami, Florida

Horne appeared in 10 games last season and led KU with 20 kick returns for 442 yards. Horne finished with a 22.1 yard average and recorded a team-best 40 yard return.