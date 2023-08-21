🏈 2023 Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold Schedule Announced

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for Hawk Talk with Kansas Football head coach Lance Leipold, which begins Monday, August 28 live from Johnny’s Tavern West Lawrence.

The hour-long show will feature Leipold, KU’s third-year head coach, alongside ‘Voice of the Jayhawks’ Brian Hanni. The duo will break down the upcoming game, recap recent happenings in Kansas Football and have interactive segments with Jayhawk fans in attendance.

The first show of the season premieres on Monday, August 28, at 6 p.m., and the first two shows will be held on Monday nights before shifting to Wednesdays for the following 10 weeks. The final show of the regular season will be held on Wednesday, November 15. Each show is scheduled for 60 minutes. The show dates and times are subject to change. Check your local listing for availability in your area.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates, KUAthletics.com and the Official Kansas Athletics app, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can submit questions to Coach Leipold on KUAthletics.com. Television replays of the show will be available on Spectrum Kansas City, Cox Communications and ESPN+ the day after the show’s original airing date.

Johnny’s Tavern, has 13 locations across Lawrence, Kansas City and Topeka, including a new location in Raymore, Missouri. Johnny’s Tavern has been “Serving Up Tradition,” with its world-famous hamburgers and pizza, and is a great spot for sports fans as well as families. Visit www.johnnystavern.com for the location nearest you.

Kansas opens the upcoming season on Friday, September 1, taking on Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Season tickets, mini plans and non-conference single game tickets are on sale now for the 2023 Kansas football season. Mini plans are designed to allow fans to pick the games that work the best for them. During the purchasing process, fans have the option to add a premium seatback to their order for less than $8 per game. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please click here.

2023 Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold Schedule

All shows will begin at 6 p.m. CT:

Monday, August 28

Monday, September 4

Wednesday, September 13

Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 27

Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 18

Wednesday, October 25

Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 15