$35 Million Gift Designated for Gateway District

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Topeka, Kansas native and proud Jayhawk Brad Garlinghouse has invested in the University of Kansas for decades. While a student in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, he served as student body president. As an alumnus, he created Tech Trek, which introduced Jayhawks to careers in Silicon Valley, and fueled the Alumni Association’s Jayhawk Career Network.

Today, Garlinghouse affirms his legacy at KU with a remarkable gift commitment of $35 million to KU Endowment to support the Gateway District and the future of Kansas Athletics. First announced last October by Chancellor Douglas A. Girod and KU Athletic Director Travis Goff, the Gateway District will transform David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and the surrounding area. The reimagined football stadium will be part of a state-of-the-art conference center and additional multiuse development complex, which will reshape the north entrance to KU’s Lawrence campus. Construction on the project began Nov. 25, immediately after the final football home game.

“Brad has a special love for the University of Kansas and Kansas Athletics, and we are so humbled by his continued generosity and his desire to help lead the way on a project that is as critical as anything touching our university right now,” Goff said. “In my time here, Brad has continuously looked for ways to help support the future of Kansas Athletics at an important time of change. This investment supports all 500-plus of our student-athletes, who in recent semesters have had record-breaking performances in the classroom and on their respective playing fields. Each of them will benefit from Brad’s amazing gift, and we are truly honored by that.”

Added Girod: “We are grateful for Brad’s continued investment in the University of Kansas. His leadership commitment to the Gateway District represents a new generation of donors who recognize the impact this project will have on the University and region.”

In addition to this tremendous gift commitment, Garlinghouse has supported numerous programs across campus, including the KU Alumni Association and the School of Engineering. He currently serves on the steering committee for Ever Onward, the comprehensive campaign for a greater KU, recently announced by KU Endowment.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have attended the University of Kansas,” Garlinghouse said. “It is an honor to partner with Kansas Athletics to enrich the future of this place that did so much for me. I hope others feel compelled to do the same.”

About Kansas Athletics

Kansas Athletics is a not-for-profit corporation which was organized in 1925 to foster development of intercollegiate athletics in conjunction with the educational activities of the University of Kansas. Kansas Athletics operates the varsity intercollegiate athletic programs (18 men’s and women’s intercollegiate teams) of the University of Kansas in facilities owned by the State of Kansas. A major comprehensive research and teaching university with an enrollment of approximately 27,000, the University provides outstanding excellence in education and research. Kansas Athletics is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

About KU Endowment

KU Endowment is the independent, nonprofit organization serving as the official fundraising and fund-management organization for KU. Founded in 1891, KU Endowment was the first foundation of its kind at a U.S. public university.