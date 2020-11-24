🎥 A historic, successful fall, thanks to every Jayhawk
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Kansas undertook a fall semester unlike any other. To bring students back to the Hill, our entire KU community stepped up, heeding guidelines, taking precautions, and transforming the traditional campus experience.
Now that the semester is almost over, all Jayhawks — especially our students — should take pride in their collective efforts and look forward to a spring semester where our shared mission will continue.