Allen Fieldhouse and Booth Family Hall of Athletics to Close for Phase II Upgrades

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Due to planned upgrades, historic Allen Fieldhouse and the Booth Family Hall of Athletics will be closed from March 7 through October.

On March 8, 2023, Kansas announced transformational upgrades to historic Allen Fieldhouse and construction on the project is now entering its second phase of improvements.

Improvements to the venue include reimagined and expanded premium hospitality spaces, including the donor atrium, which integrates into Allen Fieldhouse and the Naismith Room, which was completed in Phase I. The project will include enhanced seating opportunities, a new center-hung scoreboard, LED sports lighting, a revamped sound system, new digital signage and upgraded Wi-Fi.

The Rally House team store located inside Allen Fieldhouse will remain open, and fans are encouraged to enter via the external east doors. The Allen Fieldhouse ticket office will remain open in the southeast corner of the building. During the project, access to the Original Rules of Basketball will be available via the DeBruce Center.

Additionally, during construction, fans are encouraged to call the KU Ticket Office at 800.34.HAWKS or visit on-line at KUAthletics.com.