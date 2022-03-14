🥎 Jayhawks Split, Anderson and Hamilton Carry Jayhawks to Victory over SEMO

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks went one for two in their two Monday games in the Jayhawk Invitational at Arrocha Ballpark. They lost to Wichita State in their first game 9-2 and beat SEMO 8-0 in the second game. Their record now sits at 8-13.

Game 1 – Wichita State 9, Kansas 2

Kansas fell behind early against the Wichita State Shockers and had an uphill battle for the remainder of the game. Katie Brooks got the start for the Jayhawks and gave up a three-run home run in the top of the first. The Shockers scored one more run to close out the first.

Jayhawks answered in the bottom of the first with Shelby Gayre hitting a double to bring in Madison Hirsch to make the score 1-4.

Kansas closes the gap to 2-4 courtesy of an RBI single by Shayna Epsy to score Ashlyn Anderson in the second.

After holding Wichita State scoreless in the second and third innings, Katie Brooks allowed one run to score before Kasey Hamilton takes over. The Shockers scored an additional run to extend their lead to 6-2.

Hamilton shutout the Shockers in the fifth and sixth innings, only allowing 4 hits in those innings.

Wichita State scored three insurance runs in the seventh to make the score 9-2.

Jayhawk were unable to overcome the seven-run deficit and lost 9-2.

Game 2 – SEMO 0, Kansas 8

Kansas opens the game with a solo home run by Ashlyn Anderson to take the lead 1-0.

In the third, Epsy scored on an error, and Anderson hit her second homer of the game, extending the Jayhawks’ lead to 5-0.

Anderson stays hot and hits a double to bring in Macy Omli, giving Anderson a total of 5 RBIs in the game. Lyric Moore and Sophia Buzard scored on an error to clinch the win 8-0.

Hamilton did not allow SEMO to score with 4 strikeouts and 2 hits allowed.

Anderson led the offense going 3 for 3 with two home runs and an RBI double.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will host South Dakota, Tulsa, and Nebraska in the Rock Chalk Challenge, facing off against South Dakota on Friday March 18th at 3:00 p.m. CT, followed by a matchup with Tulsa at 5:30 p.m. CT.