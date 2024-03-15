🥎 Bagshaw Homer Lifts Kansas Past No. 19/13 Baylor, 3-2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A sixth-inning two-run home run from sophomore Campbell Bagshaw led Kansas to a come-from-behind 3-2 win against No. 19/13 Baylor at Arrocha Ballpark Friday evening.

Kansas won its fourth-straight game and improved to 17-7-1 and 2-2 in Big 12 play. The win made KU 2-1 against ranked opponents this season and the Jayhawks improved to 4-0 at Arrocha Ballpark in 2024. Baylor dropped to 16-6 and 1-3 in conference play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the top of the first, Kansas kept Baylor off the bases with a strikeout by starting pitcher Kasey Hamilton, followed by a flyout to right and a groundout to second.

The Jayhawks got on base with a double hit to left center by Ashlyn Anderson in the bottom of the second. Despite this opportunity, the Jayhawks were unable to convert, leaving Anderson stranded and the score tied at 0-0.

Kansas kept Baylor off the bases by going 1-2-3 through the top of the third and fourth.

The Jayhawks scored the first run of the contest in the bottom of the fourth. Senior catcher Lyric Moore gave the Jayhawks the momentum by hitting a single to right and advanced to third after an error and scored on a fielder’s choice giving the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead.

Baylor answered with two runs on three hits in the top of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead.

At the start of the sixth inning, KU kept Baylor scoreless with a groundout, a strikeout by Hamilton and an out thrown by catcher Moore to short-stop Cripe, who caught a runner stealing second.

Momentum carried for the Jayhawks as they entered the bottom of the sixth. Moore walked and advanced to third with a pair of ground outs. Down in an 0-2 count, Bagshaw crushed the game-winning home run to right center, pushing Moore home and giving KU the lead, 3-2.

Hamilton recorded her third strikeout of the contest followed by a ground out and pop up to seal the win for Kansas.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kasey Hamilton (7-5)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 SO

Loss: RyLee Crandall (7-1)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 6 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Bagshaw would finish the game with three RBIs and a two-run home run that would be her second home run of the season and the second of her collegiate career.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“Well, Baylor is a great hitting team, and I thought Kasey (Hamilton) did a great job. That fifth inning, when they scored their two runs, were just some tough shots that squeezed through. I thought she threw a really good game. She stuck to the game plan and did a really good job. Happy that she turned around and got the W tonight. Most importantly, I’m happy that Campbell (Bagshaw) answered once again for us. She’s just clutch. She’s so calm and collected in the box and never gets too high or too low. Just proud of her stepping up. We needed that, this team needed that. Winning the first game of the series is huge.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

“I was just really excited it went out. Honestly, I didn’t think it was going to. I was just hoping to shorten up and hit it in the gap. When it went over the fence, I was just celebrating and ready to get in there and celebrate with my team” – Sophomore Campbell Bagshaw

KU improved to 2-1 against ranked opponents this season with wins against then-No. 18/17 Texas A&M on Feb. 24 and No. 19/13 Baylor.

Kansas won its fourth-straight game and improved to 4-0 at Arrocha Ballpark in 2024.

Bagshaw hit her second home run of the season and of her career in back-to-back contests.

In the sixth inning, Moore gunned out Ashlyn Wachtendorf trying to steal. It marked the seventh time this season Moore has thrown out a base stealer.

Kansas handed Baylor starter RyLee Crandall her first loss of the season, dropping her to 7-1 on the year.

UP NEXT

Kansas and Baylor will meet in the second of three games on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. CT, at Arrocha Ballpark. The final game of the series will be Sunday, March 17, at 12 p.m.