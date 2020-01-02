Ben Iannacchione Named Director of Sports Performance for Kansas Football

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Team Health and Kansas Football head coach Les Miles announced that Ben Iannacchione has been named Director of Sports Performance for the KU football program. As an employee of Kansas Team Health, Iannacchione (on-uh-KEY-own-E) comes to Kansas after serving as the Director of Sports Performance for Wyoming football since 2018.

“I am excited to welcome Ben and his family to Kansas,” said head coach Les Miles. “I certainly enjoyed my time working with him in the past and look forward to reuniting as we continue to move our program forward.”

Prior to Wyoming, Iannacchione worked as the Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach for the LSU football program, where he worked with one of the most respected strength and conditioning coaches in the nation, Tommy Moffitt, during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

“I am blessed to have the opportunity to come to school like Kansas and work with Coach Miles again,” said Iannacchione. “It is truly an honor to be a member of his staff. I am excited to get to Lawrence and get to work.”

During his time at Wyoming, Iannacchione and the Cowboys made an appearance at the 2019 Arizona Bowl against Georgia State, where he helped Wyoming to a 7-5 record.

Prior to joining Wyoming, he served as the Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach for the LSU program, where he worked directly with the Tiger running backs, fullbacks, tight ends and linebackers. In addition to his coaching duties, Iannacchione also served as the primary academic liaison for the football program between the LSU football student-athletes and the LSU Academic Center for Student-Athletes. He was elevated to a full-time assistant strength and condition position for the Tigers in 2012, where he was directly responsible for the strength and conditioning training of LSU’s offensive linemen. He was also the head strength and conditioning coach for the LSU men’s and women’s swimming and diving program from 2012 to 2015.

During his time in the Bayou, the Tigers appeared in the BCS National Championship game following the 2011 season, finishing as the national runner-up to Alabama under Miles. The Tigers went on to appear in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in 2012, before winning the Outback Bowl following the 2013 season as well as the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl in 2016.

Prior to his stops at Wyoming and LSU, Iannacchione also worked as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at Youngstown State in 2015. Iannacchione began his career as an intern at LSU in 2011 and 2012, training incoming freshmen football players and assisting with the training of varsity football players and working with the women’s volleyball and soccer teams at LSU.

Iannacchione was a two-year letterman at Boise State on the offensive line in 2007 and 2008, where he was a member of Boise State’s 2007 Fiesta Bowl Championship Team.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Iannacchione earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from Boise State in 2008. He received his master’s certification in sports counseling from California University of Pennsylvania in 2010, and completed his master’s degree in kinesiology from LSU in 2012.

Iannacchione and his wife, Renee, have two sons, Salvatore and Sonny.