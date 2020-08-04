Big 12 Conference Adopts 9+1 Football Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Big 12 Board of Directors announced the decision to alter the conference football schedule due to the effects of COVID-19, reformatting to 10 total games for each member institution – nine conference games and one non-conference game. Kansas will announce the updated football schedule when it is finalized.

The Big 12 said the start of Conference play will be solidified in the coming weeks, with an anticipated start sometime between mid- to late-September, with the expectation that non-conference games are contested prior to beginning league games. The model also gives the Conference flexibility to move back the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game to December 12th or 19th.

Statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long

“This has been a long and detailed process as we researched and identified multiple scenarios in projecting the safest way to play football this fall. We are optimistic that the precautions and schedule changes adopted will position Kansas Football and the Big 12 Conference to play a 10-game season. We will continue to follow the advice and recommendations of our physicians at Kansas Team Health and those of our conference member institutions.”

Statement from Head Coach Les Miles

“While this has been a difficult time for our football team not knowing what the schedule will be and when we’ll be able to play, we are pleased to move forward with the 9+1 format. We are fortunate to have Jeff Long, who knows the college football system as well as anyone in the country, on our side as these decisions were made. As has been the case since the pandemic began, our football team will continue to work through the ever-changing environment and line-up and play football when allowed.”