👟 Bradford Named Big 12 Athlete of the Week for Second Straight Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – University of Kansas sophomore Zach Bradford was named the Big 12 track & field Athlete of the Week for the second-straight week, the conference announced on Wednesday, after winning the pole vault at the Michael Johnson Invitational with a clearance of 5.71m (18-8.75 ft.).

The Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor marks Bradford’s second of his career, including the second this season, after earning the honor on April 14 after vaulting the KU indoor school record.

Bradford opened his day at 5.51m (18-1 ft.), where he began with a clearance on his first attempt. Bradford would then miss on his first attempt at 5.61m (18-4.75 ft.), before clearing 5.71m (18-8.75) on his next attempt.

Bradford’s clearance is his second-best this season, while his school record of 5.81m (19-0.75 ft.) set at the Tom Botts Invitational stands as the No. 1 mark in the NCAA this season.

Along with Bradford, the Jayhawks have three individuals ranking in the top-10 of the NCAA entering this weekend, with Hussain Al-Hizam ranking third (5.70m (18-8.25 ft.)) and Kyle Rogers ranking tenth (5.50m (18-0.5 ft.)).

The Jayhawks are the only team in the country with three or more vaulters ranking in the top-10 of the event.

Kansas will be back in action this weekend at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas April 24-25. The Jayhawks then return home to host the Rock Chalk Classic April 30 – May 1 at Rock Chalk Park.