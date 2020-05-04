🏈 Brent Dearmon to Speak at Virtual L'Arche Football Preview

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon will speak at the 2020 L’Arche Football Preview, held virtually on May 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., CT, which features several high-profile coaches around college football that will talk about the topics of leadership and football.

According to WKRG, Dearmon will be joined by Nick Saban (Alabama), Mike Leach (Mississippi State), Gus Malzahn (Auburn), Kirby Smart (Georgia), and Dave Aranda (Baylor), among others, as keynote speakers.

Dearmon was promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on October 6, 2019, after joining Les Miles’ staff as a senior offensive consultant earlier that year. Dearmon helped the Jayhawks to a 48-point outing at Texas in his first game as offensive coordinator and secured a 37-34 victory against Texas Tech on Homecoming.

Dearmon came to KU fresh off a one-year head coaching stint where he produced the nation’s highest-scoring offense at any level in 2018. In his one season leading his alma mater, Bethel University, Dearmon guided the Wildcats to their best season in school history. BU posted a 10-0 regular season mark and a No. 3 ranking, while averaging 540.3 yards and a nation’s best 55.0 points per game, the highest scoring offense not just in NAIA, but in all of college football.

Prior to his time at Bethel, Dearmon spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Division II Arkansas Tech and two seasons as an analyst on Malzahn’s staff at Auburn.

The 2020 L’Arche Football Preview will stream live here.