🥎 Brooks Named D1Softball National Pitcher of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas junior right-handed pitcher Katie Brooks has been named the D1Softball National Pitcher of the Week after her performances against Wichita State and No. 19/13 Baylor last week.

In 19.0 total innings pitched, Brooks allowed just three runs while holding her opponents to a .239 batting average. She also added two complete games, one being a shutout. She earned three wins over the week and brought her total up to nine on the season, holding just one loss to her record.

“This wouldn’t be possible without all of the support from my teammates behind me on defense, my teammates in the dugout and my coaches, especially Coach (Laura) Heberling, who has helped shape me into the pitcher I am today,” expressed Brooks. “I also want to thank my parents for always being my biggest supporters. This wouldn’t be possible without any of the people behind me and I’m forever grateful for all of them. Rock Chalk!”

Her best stuff came in Kansas’ recent series sweep over Baylor, tossing 12.0 shutout innings, while striking out five batters. In her complete game shutout on Sunday, March 17 against Baylor, Brooks did not walk a single batter, the first time in her career she has accomplished the feat.

“Katie (Brooks) just keeps getting better every game,” added Kansas Head Coach Jennifer McFalls. “She has been healthy this season and really dialed in and focused. She and Coach Heberling have a great connection and it is wonderful to see all the components of her game coming together. I love the fire that both Katie and Kasey Hamilton bring to our team.”

This season, Brooks has amassed a team-low 1.70 ERA in 66.0 innings pitched. She has the second-most strikeouts with 51 K’s, while allowing her opponents to bat just .240. She has thrown four complete games along with two shutouts.