🏈 Bryant Named to Lott Impact Trophy Watch List

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. – Kansas junior Cobee Bryant was one of 42 candidates named to the 2023 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List, the Pacific Club IMPACT announced on Thursday. The Lott Impact Trophy is in its 20th season of being awarded.

The 42-man Lott IMPACT® Trophy Watch List is comprised of 16 linebackers, 13 defensive backs and 13 defensive linemen. There are nine players from SEC schools, followed by the Big Ten and Pac 12 with eight players each. There are six players from both the Big 12 and ACC, with an additional five from non-Power 5 conference schools.

The honor comes after a breakout sophomore campaign for Bryant, as the All-Big 12 cornerback led the Jayhawks with three interceptions for 86 return yards, including a game-clinching touchdown at West Virginia on Sept. 10. Bryant also had the sixth-most passes defended in the Big 12, along with a career-high 34 tackles and a forced fumble on the season. Bryant added a blocked field goal return for a touchdown in Kansas’ season-opener against Tennessee Tech.

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy is the only major college football award that considers character. Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive IMPACT Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field.

IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career. The annual winner is selected by a national voter panel, consisting of former winners, members of the media, coaches, and members of the Board of Directors of The IMPACT® Foundation.

The winner is announced at a gala black-tie event at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California December 10, 2023.