👟 Bryce Hoppel Wins USATF 800 Meter Indoor Title

SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Jayhawk Bryce Hoppel won his second career USATF Indoor title in the 800 meters in Spokane, Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Hoppel won his second career title in 1:45.30, which is the third-fastest in the world this year. With his win, Hoppel qualifies for the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia March 18-20.

In a field of the top 800 meters in the country, Hoppel was positioned in second through the first three laps. Going into the final 200 meters, Hoppel made his move past half-miler Erik Sowinski and never looked back, finishing in 1:45.30.

“I was feeling great. I got comfortable in the last race and knew that I could go a little bit earlier. Then I just took it when I got comfortable and ran with it,” Hoppel said of his strategy after the race.

Hoppel, of Midland, Texas, won his first career USATF Indoor Title in 2020 in Albuquerque, N.M. Hoppel will now take on the top half-milers in the World at the IAAF World Indoor Championships March 18-20.