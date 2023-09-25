🏈 Cobee Bryant Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second time in his career, Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Bryant set the tone for the Kansas defense against BYU, forcing a fumble on the Cougars’ second offensive play of the game and then recovering and returning it 22 yards for a touchdown. It was the fourth career touchdown for Bryant, who has also returned two interceptions for a touchdown (at Texas, 2021; at West Virginia, 2022) and returned a blocked field goal for a score in 2021 versus Tennessee Tech.

Later in the game, Bryant hauled in his second interception of the season as he picked off BYU’s Kedon Slovis to end a Cougar drive in the third quarter. For the game, Bryant finished with three solo tackles, including one for a loss, and became the first Jayhawk since 2010 to record a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception in the same game.

Prior to last season, Kansas had not had a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week since 2018. Lonnie Phelps Jr., and Bryant won the award in consecutive weeks to open the 2022 season. Bryant becomes the first Jayhawk since Joe Dineen (2014-15, 2017-18) with multiple Defensive Player of the Week honors for his career. He was previously named the Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 12, 2022, following his game-clinching interception returned for a touchdown at West Virginia.

No. 24 Kansas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 30, as the Jayhawks head to Austin, Texas to face No. 3 Texas. Kickoff from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC. Fans can purchase tickets to Kansas’ remaining four home games by clicking here.